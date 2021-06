MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a large crash in Germantown that is impacting traffic.

According to the WMC Action News 5 traffic team, a vehicle involved in the crash is overturned.

Germantown police are asking drivers to avoid Wolf River Boulevard east of Germantown Road as they continue to investigate the crash.

Officers are working a large crash scene on Wolf River East of Germantown Rd. Alternate routes are advised. — Germantown TN Police (@GermantownPD) June 22, 2021

