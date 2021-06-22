Advertise with WMC
Tuesday marks one week since Summer Wells’ disappearance

Tuesday marks one week since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing in Hawkins County.
Tuesday marks one week since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing in Hawkins County.(TBI)
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An Amber Alert is still in effect for 5-year-old Summer Wells who has been missing for a week.

She was last seen Tuesday, June 15 leaving her home in Hawkins County near Johnson City.

An Amber Alert was issued for Wells on Wednesday, June 16 after her father announced that he believes she was kidnapped.

“As of Tuesday morning, we’ve received 221 leads,” said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations. “Agents and detectives continue to investigate each one.”

If you have any information about Summer’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

