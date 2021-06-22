Advertise with WMC
WATCH: Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast

By Mykal Vincent
Updated: 18 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boat of fishermen captured a massive waterspout off the coast of Terrebonne Parish in Louisiana on Monday.

Strong storms and flash flooding pushed through southeast Louisiana on June 21.

Perry Shifflett captured the waterspout in the Fourleague Bay area around 2 p.m.

