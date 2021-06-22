What’s trending in Memphis with WMC’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the successful Juneteenth celebration last weekend and what’s coming up this week.

Wee Care Inc. is hosting the Memphis Re-Entry Conference Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pursuit of God Church (3759 N. Watkins). It’s an opportunity for people 18 and older with challenged backgrounds to get assistance and resources, including child support services, driver’s license reinstatement services, health care support, family reintegration support, breakout sessions ,expungement services, emergency housing assistance, on-site re-entry employers and more. Register at www.weecarememphis.org.

On Thursday, Pursuit of God Church is holding a restaurant and hotel worker $1,000 grant application drive. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants must bring a government-issued photo ID and check stub dated between March 20 and December 2020.

On Friday, the Memphis Christian Pastors Network is holding Upskill 901 Job Readiness Workshop with opportunities from Nike, HICO, Pandrol and Amazon. It’s from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pursuit of God Transformation Center with host pastor Apostle Ricky Floyd. Attendees will participate in interview prep, resume building and motivational exercises.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m.

