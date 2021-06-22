World’s number one golfer commits to WGCFESJI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - John Rahm, the number one ranked golfer in the world, commits to play in the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational here in Memphis later this summer.

He grabbed his first major championship Sunday winning the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in California.

Rahm dropped back-to-back birdies on the final two holes for a one-shot victory at six-under-par.

World’s Number Two Dustin Johnson also commits to Memphis, as does Patrick Reed.

The World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational runs August 2 through August 8 at the TPC at Southwind.

