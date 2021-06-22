Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

World’s number one golfer commits to WGCFESJI

By Jarvis Greer
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - John Rahm, the number one ranked golfer in the world, commits to play in the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational here in Memphis later this summer.

He grabbed his first major championship Sunday winning the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in California.

Rahm dropped back-to-back birdies on the final two holes for a one-shot victory at six-under-par.  

World’s Number Two Dustin Johnson also commits to Memphis, as does Patrick Reed. 

The World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational runs August 2 through August 8 at the TPC at Southwind.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
George Cates
Memphian George Cates dies after single-engine plane crash
Man in critical condition after wounded in Memphis
Man in critical condition after wounded in Memphis
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Amber Alert remains in effect for 5-year-old Summer Wells
Scene of serious crash on Jackson Ave.
3 juveniles, 1 adult injured after serious crash on Jackson Ave.

Latest News

North Carolina State's Terrell Tatum, right center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a...
Former Houston High star sends Vanderbilt to losers bracket at CWS
Memphis Grizzlies to compete in 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League
Maggie Graham Bartlett wrester
Bartlett wrestler Maggie Graham sets sights on 2024 Olympics while breaking barriers for girls in the sport
Final outing for Lawler's army the King SB team wraps up 40 years
Final outing for Lawler's army the King SB team wraps up 40 years