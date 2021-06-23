Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

3 teens escape from Wilder Youth Detention Center

Wilder Youth Development Center
Wilder Youth Development Center(WMC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three teens they say escaped the Wilder Youth Detention Center overnight.

Investigators believe the teens escaped from the center sometime between 12:45 a.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The three have a history of violence and were being detained for charges including criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to FCSO. The names of the teens cannot be released due to their juvenile status.

Their descriptions are below:

  • 17 yr., male Black, 5′5″, 135 lbs.
  • 17 yr., male Black, 5′7″, 140 lbs.
  • 17 yr., male Hispanic, 5′6″, 135 lbs.

FCSO says two of the teens are from Memphis and another is from Chattanooga. One of the current escapees has previously escaped the facility.

Residents who live in the area near Wilder are encouraged to remove keys from vehicles and make sure they are locked. Anyone with information regarding the teens’ location can call Fayette County officials at 901-465-3456.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Webb, 48, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction...
Mississippi man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to young girl
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Traffic Alert: Large crash blocks roadway in Germantown
One person dies in crash with tractor-trailer truck in Bartlett

Latest News

Police searching for three men involved in auto part theft at the Reserves at Dexter Lake’s
Police searching for suspects who stole car parts from apartment complex
Police: Woman killed in late night shooting
Sam Cooper at Highland overpass closed
Westbound traffic diverted on Sam Cooper Blvd. at Highland in Memphis
Care in flames on I-240
Driver escapes before car bursts into flames on I-240