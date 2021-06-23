3 teens escape from Wilder Youth Detention Center

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three teens they say escaped the Wilder Youth Detention Center overnight.

Investigators believe the teens escaped from the center sometime between 12:45 a.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The three have a history of violence and were being detained for charges including criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to FCSO. The names of the teens cannot be released due to their juvenile status.

Their descriptions are below:

17 yr., male Black, 5′5″, 135 lbs.

17 yr., male Black, 5′7″, 140 lbs.

17 yr., male Hispanic, 5′6″, 135 lbs.

FCSO says two of the teens are from Memphis and another is from Chattanooga. One of the current escapees has previously escaped the facility.

Residents who live in the area near Wilder are encouraged to remove keys from vehicles and make sure they are locked. Anyone with information regarding the teens’ location can call Fayette County officials at 901-465-3456.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.