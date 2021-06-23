901 FC’s Segbers named to USL team of week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the pitch where Memphis 901 FC’s Mark Segbers earns a spot on the United Soccer League’s Team of the Week.

But it’s not totally for his efforts playing his normal position as a defender. Segbers taking 901′s “Defend Memphis” mantra to the max against Atlanta United 2 last Wednesday, donning the uniform of injured goalkeeper John Berner to stave off Atlanta’s rally late in the game and in overtime. Make 2 huge saves to preserve victory for the boys in blue 2-1. 901 FC closes out its 3 game home stand hosting Sporting KC Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

