Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Bulldogs stay alive in CWS winners bracket

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs have made a trip the College Baseball World Series just about their annual Right of Summer, with 12 appearances overall, including the last three straight.

But the Bullies run into some tough competition in the winners bracket with the Virginia Cavaliers ready to pounce.

The Wahoos jump out four-nothing through eight innings. Then, Bully ball as in bombs away for the Boys from Starkville.   Kellum Clarke, the first to launch one out.  Say goodbye to right, a two-run shot to make it 4-2.Virginia.  Then, the big blow.  Tanner Allen, with 2 one. Park won’t hold it.   3-run Homer to right. 5-4 state. Bulldogs  go on to win it.

Final Score 6-5.   The Bulldogs now move on to the next round where they’ll face Texas Thursday night in Omaha.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Webb, 48, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction...
Mississippi man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to young girl
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Traffic Alert: Large crash blocks roadway in Germantown
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours

Latest News

901 FC’s Segbers named to USL team of week
901 FC’s Segbers named to USL team of week
Memphis Redbirds logo from 2015-2016. (Source: MiLB.com)
Redbirds Nootbaar optioned to Cardinals
Virginia eliminates Tennessee from college baseball world series
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
‘That’s unfair’: Brett Favre says trans women should not compete in Olympics, per report