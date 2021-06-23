Bulldogs stay alive in CWS winners bracket

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs have made a trip the College Baseball World Series just about their annual Right of Summer, with 12 appearances overall, including the last three straight.

But the Bullies run into some tough competition in the winners bracket with the Virginia Cavaliers ready to pounce.

The Wahoos jump out four-nothing through eight innings. Then, Bully ball as in bombs away for the Boys from Starkville. Kellum Clarke, the first to launch one out. Say goodbye to right, a two-run shot to make it 4-2.Virginia. Then, the big blow. Tanner Allen, with 2 one. Park won’t hold it. 3-run Homer to right. 5-4 state. Bulldogs go on to win it.

Final Score 6-5. The Bulldogs now move on to the next round where they’ll face Texas Thursday night in Omaha.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.