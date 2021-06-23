Advertise with WMC
City of Memphis free summer camp is back!

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer camps are back and operating this year.

“Full swing with modifications made for safety, but yeah 1,200 kids registered and we’re day 3 rocking and rolling,” Nick Walker, Director of Parks and Neighborhoods for the City of Memphis said.

Walker says last year due to COVID-19 the city was only able to offer free day care through the YMCA, but no summer camp.

With camp starting this week he says attendance is back up just like before the pandemic.

“1,200 kids registered across 22 sites, we had a couple of no shows at the beginning of camp which ended up being a blessing because we had about 250 kids on the waiting list,” Walker said.

Walker says there are a lot of safety modifications including hourly cleaning, social distancing, mask requirements and they also have a plan in place if a child does have COVID-19.

“All of our sign-in’s happen outside of the building. Parents are not in the building unless there is a pre-scheduled meeting between the center director and those parents, we do temperature checks,” Walker said.

Walker admits last year getting to this point seemed like a stretch, but it was all able to come together with a lot of planning.

“In the back of my mind I worried about whether we were going to be here but I also had to be prepared for when we got here, so all that hard work has paid off,” Walker said.

