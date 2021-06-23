Driver in critical condition after single-car crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A single-vehicle crash happened at South Third Street and West Holmes Road in Memphis Tuesday evening.

Details are currently limited, but Memphis police say the driver was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The car appears to have taken on some serious damage.

Officers are on scene of a single-car crash at S. Third and W. Holmes. The driver was xported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 23, 2021

