Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Driver in critical condition after single-car crash in Memphis

Driver in critical condition after apparent single-car crash in Memphis
Driver in critical condition after apparent single-car crash in Memphis((Source: WMC))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A single-vehicle crash happened at South Third Street and West Holmes Road in Memphis Tuesday evening.

Details are currently limited, but Memphis police say the driver was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The car appears to have taken on some serious damage.

Stay with WMC online and on air as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Paul Webb, 48, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction...
Mississippi man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to young girl
George Cates
Memphian George Cates dies after single-engine plane crash
Man in critical condition after wounded in Memphis
Man in critical condition after wounded in Memphis
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours
5 Star Stories: Tri-State Black Pride 2021 ‘Doing it for the Culture’
5 Star Stories: Tri-State Black Pride 2021 ‘Doing it for the Culture’
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
FLOTUS visit to Mississippi capital highlights low state vaccination rates
First Lady makes vaccine push in Jackson, MS