Driver in critical condition after single-car crash in Memphis
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A single-vehicle crash happened at South Third Street and West Holmes Road in Memphis Tuesday evening.
Details are currently limited, but Memphis police say the driver was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The car appears to have taken on some serious damage.
Stay with WMC online and on air as we work to gather more details.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.