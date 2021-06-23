Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Driver escapes before car bursts into flames on I-240

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Not something you see every day -- a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on I-240.

Memphis Fire Department rushed to the scene Wednesday morning heading westbound near Walnut Grove to put the fire out.

According to the WMC Action News 5 traffic team, the driver was able to safely get out of the car and wait for emergency crews before the flames began to rage.

Heavy smoke coming from the vehicle could cause low visibility for drivers in the area.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Webb, 48, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction...
Mississippi man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to young girl
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Traffic Alert: Large crash blocks roadway in Germantown
One person dies in crash with tractor-trailer truck in Bartlett

Latest News

Sam Cooper at Highland overpass closed
Westbound traffic diverted on Sam Cooper Blvd. at Highland in Memphis
Bartlett family indicted
Family indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy to appear in court
The money is available to foster/former foster youth who are 14 to 26 years old.
Federal pandemic relief funds available for foster/former foster youth in Mississippi
Online forum defends teaching critical race theory in classrooms