Dry again today, but heat and humidity rise at end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cool this morning with temperatures near record lows. Temperatures are in the 50s this morning, but will quickly climb to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. It will be sunny and dry again today. Low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s under a clear sky tonight.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 87 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 68 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures and humidity will continue to rise through the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s on Thursday and Friday. A pop-up shower will be possible on Thursday and Friday afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s Thursday and Friday night.

WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and humid. There could be an isolated shower on Saturday, but many areas will avoid the rain. However, there will be a higher chance for rain on Sunday with several scattered showers. High temperatures will be near 90 on Saturday and mid 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for rain on Monday and some rain may linger into Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s at the start of next week.

