Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Dry again today, but heat and humidity rise at end of the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cool this morning with temperatures near record lows. Temperatures are in the 50s this morning, but will quickly climb to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. It will be sunny and dry again today. Low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s under a clear sky tonight.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 87 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 68 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures and humidity will continue to rise through the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s on Thursday and Friday. A pop-up shower will be possible on Thursday and Friday afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s Thursday and Friday night.

WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and humid. There could be an isolated shower on Saturday, but many areas will avoid the rain. However, there will be a higher chance for rain on Sunday with several scattered showers. High temperatures will be near 90 on Saturday and mid 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for rain on Monday and some rain may linger into Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s at the start of next week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Webb, 48, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction...
Mississippi man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to young girl
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Traffic Alert: Large crash blocks roadway in Germantown
One person dies in crash with tractor-trailer truck in Bartlett

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
A nice break from the summer heat and humidity, but it will be back soon
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening Mid-South forecast from WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 22, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
The break from the muggy weather won’t last long
weather
Spencer's Forecast