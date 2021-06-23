Family indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members of a teen found starved to death inside a Bartlett home will appear in court Wednesday.

All seven family members face first-degree murder charges for the death of 14-year-old Brandon Gray. They will face a judge for an arraignment hearing.

Gray was found dead on the living room floor of a home on Skylight Drive last year, according to investigators.

Seven adults including his mother, several aunts and an uncle who lived in the house have been charged in connection to his death.

In all, 10 children lived in the home.

Sources say the children were home-schooled and 14-year-old Brandon and his 12-year-old sister were forced to sleep in the garage. The rest of the children slept in beds in bedrooms and the house was orderly.

Investigators say the boy weighed only 60 pounds when they found him and his 12-year-old sister was discovered in the home malnourished with patterned bruising on her body.

All of the children who lived in the home are now in foster care.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.