Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Federal pandemic relief funds available for foster/former foster youth in Mississippi

The money is available to foster/former foster youth who are 14 to 26 years old.
The money is available to foster/former foster youth who are 14 to 26 years old.(MS Department of Child Protection Services)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is distributing federal pandemic relief funds to foster and former foster youth.

Three-point-three million dollars in federal pandemic relief funds is available for foster and former foster youth who are 14 through 26 years old. The money can be used to help with housing, education, transportation, utility bills, groceries, and other emergency assistance needs.

Recipients can receive up to 12 thousand dollars for education, tuition, room and board expenses and up to four thousand dollars in transportation assistance. That includes help in buying a car or getting a driver’s license. Money is also available for technology purchases.

Mississippi’s $3.3 million share of the federal pandemic relief funds is part of a $400 million national appropriation in the “Supporting Foster youth and Families through the Pandemic Act” approved by Congress earlier this year.

Youth may apply for the federal money by:

• Calling: 769-823-4608 or 601-502-7429

• Emailing: youth@mdcps.ms.gov

• Applying online: h􀆩 ps://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/d02aa4f305ad4c3ebff 65884455de4ba

• Website for more info: www.mdcps.ms.gov

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Webb, 48, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction...
Mississippi man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to young girl
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Traffic Alert: Large crash blocks roadway in Germantown
One person dies in crash with tractor-trailer truck in Bartlett

Latest News

Wilder Youth Development Center
3 teens escape from Wilder Youth Detention Center
Sam Cooper at Highland overpass closed
Westbound traffic diverted on Sam Cooper Blvd. at Highland in Memphis
Care in flames on I-240
Driver escapes before car bursts into flames on I-240
Bartlett family indicted
Family indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy to appear in court