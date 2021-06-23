FLOTUS visit to Mississippi capital highlights low state vaccination rates

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Jackson, Mississippi Tuesday afternoon to advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine.

She, along with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and MS-02 Congressman Bennie Thompson, visited Jackson State University, a site of one of the city’s pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites.

“We care about the people of Mississippi,” Biden said during her remarks after her site visit. “We want them to be safe; we want them to be healthy.”

Biden would later visit Nashville with singer-songwriter Brad Paisley. This trip is part of President Joe Biden’s efforts to have 70 percent of the U.S. population vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

Numbers from the Mississippi Department of Health (dated 6/21/2021) show that roughly 900,000 Mississippians are fully vaccinated, which equates to only 30 percent.

Along with that, the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker shows that Mississippi ranks No. 52, behind the other 49 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, with a vaccination rate of 63,041 per 100,000 residents.

“That is just not enough,” Biden said.

Congressman Thompson, who introduced Biden, spoke on rumors circling in his district around vaccines. Thompson represents the only district in Mississippi with a majority population that is African American.

Vaccine hesitancy in the black community has been a topic of discussion over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think [Biden’s] presence speaks volumes for why it is so important for us to make sure that we get all the people we can vaccinated,” Thompson said. “We have no alternative. It’s either the shot or, perhaps, unfortunately, an untimely death.”

The vaccine’s efficacy is something both sides of the aisle agree on.

Mississippi Republican Governor Tate Reeves spoke briefly on vaccines during his visit to Marshall County on Monday.

“It is important, and it works,” Reeves said.

“They are the result of decades of rigorous scientific research and discovery, and they’ve been held to the very same safety standard as every single single vaccine that we have here in America,” the First Lady said.

Both Biden and Reeves say they respect that the decision to get the vaccine is a personal one to make.

Still, Biden says the best course of action is to receive the vaccine.

“Studies show that they offer almost perfect protection against death or hospitalization,” Biden said. “The air smells so much sweeter without a mask.”

However, Reeves believes the Hospitality State can emerge from the waning COVID-19 pandemic with the numbers they’re already seeing.

“If you look at the seven-day moving average on the number of cases that we have in our entire state, it’s right around 100 cases per day,” Reeves said. “We have 82 counties. That’s barely one per county, so we’ve been very successful in driving the total number of cases down.”

Biden believes this collaboration with local, state, and federal leaders in the Mid-South will generate a consistent message to those contemplating getting the vaccine and will ramp up the numbers as we draw closer to July 4.

“Do your part,” Biden said. “Choose to get your shot.”

Anyone with questions about vaccines or where the closest vaccination site is to you, Biden is pushing those questions to vaccines.gov.

