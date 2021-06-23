Inmates found with cell phones could face felony charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers passed a new bill that would charge inmates with a felony if they are found with cell phones inside penal institutions.

Governor Bill Lee signed the legislation in April and it goes into effect July 1, 2021.

The legislation aims to to increase public safety and security inside Tennessee prisons.

Between July 2020 and March 2021 more than 2,500 cell phones were found inside the Tennessee Department of Correction facilities.

Inmates in possession of a cell phone, or any telecommunications device may be charged with a Class E Felony and fined for repeated offenses.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.