James Taylor returns to FedExForum
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - James Taylor will be performing at the FedExForum on Saturday, August 14.
The Grammy Award Winner and his all-star band will also be featuring special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne and his band.
Tickets purchased for the 2020 show will be honored for the rescheduled date and new tickets can be purchased at the FedExForum Box Office. They are open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
