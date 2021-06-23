Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

James Taylor returns to FedExForum

FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - James Taylor will be performing at the FedExForum on Saturday, August 14.

The Grammy Award Winner and his all-star band will also be featuring special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne and his band.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 show will be honored for the rescheduled date and new tickets can be purchased at the FedExForum Box Office. They are open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Webb, 48, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction...
Mississippi man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to young girl
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Traffic Alert: Large crash blocks roadway in Germantown
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours

Latest News

Orpheum Memphis
New Irish dance production comes to the Orpheum
Memphis Flyer Editor-in-Chief Jesse Davis joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Digital Desk
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis: Checking in with DACA recipients, calls for a 3rd bridge and more
Memphis Flyer Editor-in-Chief Jesse Davis joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Digital Desk
Here's what's inside this week's Memphis Flyer
Joy Redmond and Jennifer Chandler discuss the 5 oldest restaurants in Memphis
Bluff City’s 5 oldest restaurants: Here’s what’s cooking in Memphis with Joy Redmond and Jennifer Chandler