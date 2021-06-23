James Taylor returns to FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - James Taylor will be performing at the FedExForum on Saturday, August 14.

The Grammy Award Winner and his all-star band will also be featuring special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne and his band.

(1/2) James's #USTour with @JacksonBrowne has been rescheduled to begin in July. https://t.co/2LA4O8r4KV

All previously purchased tickets will be honored, but please contact your point of purchase for a refund if you are unable to attend. #JT #JamesTaylor pic.twitter.com/kbLy8v9y7O — James Taylor (@JamesTaylor_com) March 31, 2021

Tickets purchased for the 2020 show will be honored for the rescheduled date and new tickets can be purchased at the FedExForum Box Office. They are open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

