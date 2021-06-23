July 4th safety reminders for families and pets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - July 4 is just around the corner and medical professionals are reminding families to stay safe during their celebrations.

It was estimated that fireworks were involved in 10,000 injuries that were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments during 2019 and 73 percent of these injuries were between June 21 and July 21, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSP).

The CPSP broke these injuries down by body part and listed the most injured body parts:

Eyes - 15%

Head, face and ears - 16%

Hands and fingers - 30%

Arms - 10%

Trunk and other - 6%

Legs - 23%

Fireworks can also be dangerous for household pets as well.

DOGTV says July 4 and July 5 are the most dangerous days of the year for dogs since they are not use to the loud noises caused by fireworks.

Experts from Camp Bow Wow shared these tips to help keep your pet calm and reduce any stress they may experience:

Keep pets in safe and familiar areas so they feel safe

Make sure your dog is wearing tags and collar in case they get out or run away

Exercise your dog early in the day so they will have burned through excess energy

Put your dog in the quietest part of your home

Talk to your vet about calming aids

Keep your pet busy during firework displays with toys or treats

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.