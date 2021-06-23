Last day of low humidity before levels rise & rain chances increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -What a morning, some areas landed in the upper 50s this morning. Lots of sunshine and low humidity will mean another comfortable day, temperatures will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 80s. A southerly flow will allow humidity levels to inch back up and we could see a few afternoon showers or storms Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and easterly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy hot and more humid with highs near 90 and southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures and humidity will increase through the end of the week. High temperatures will be near 90 Thursday and Friday. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible both days in the afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s Thursday and Friday night.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and humid. There could be an isolated shower on Saturday, but many areas will stay dry on Saturday. Rain chances will increase on Sunday with scattered showers. High temperatures will be near 90 on Saturday and mid 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will continue on Monday and some rain may linger into Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s at the start of next week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.