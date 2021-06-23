LGBTQ shelter for young adults opens in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Youth Emergency Shelter for members of the LGBTQ community opened its doors in Shelby County Tuesday.

OUTMemphis’s Youth Emergency Center is the first of its kind in the region and the only housing program for LGBTQ young adults experiencing a crisis in Shelby County.

Read more on this story from the Commercial Appeal here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.