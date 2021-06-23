Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘We need this help’: Mayor Strickland responds to White House announcement on anti-crime strategy

Mayor Jim Strickland
Mayor Jim Strickland(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland held a briefing Wednesday in response to the White House’s announcement regarding a national anti-crime strategy.

This comes as President Joe Biden addressed the rise in violent crime across the nation Wednesday. Biden’s plan is to focus on “gun violence, providing money to cities that need more police and offering community support,” according to the Associated Press. And Strickland says Memphis is one of those cities.

Strickland says the City of Memphis has a plan in place to combat gun violence in the community -- the issue at hand is funding to execute that plan. He says he’s excited to be in the ranks to receive funding to put towards the city’s efforts.

“Everyone in Memphis knows, we need this help. It’s not a secret,” said Strickland.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis says the push to fight gun violence and additional funding couldn’t have come at a better time.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Webb, 48, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction...
Mississippi man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to young girl
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Traffic Alert: Large crash blocks roadway in Germantown
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours

Latest News

Torchy's Tacos
Texas-based Torchy’s Tacos opening in Memphis
Shelby County Health Department
Health Department hosts second ‘Safety Is No Accident’ Health Fair
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 118 new cases reported Wed.
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - June 23
Shelby County Health Department reports 26 new COVID-19 cases