‘We need this help’: Mayor Strickland responds to White House announcement on anti-crime strategy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland held a briefing Wednesday in response to the White House’s announcement regarding a national anti-crime strategy.

This comes as President Joe Biden addressed the rise in violent crime across the nation Wednesday. Biden’s plan is to focus on “gun violence, providing money to cities that need more police and offering community support,” according to the Associated Press. And Strickland says Memphis is one of those cities.

Strickland says the City of Memphis has a plan in place to combat gun violence in the community -- the issue at hand is funding to execute that plan. He says he’s excited to be in the ranks to receive funding to put towards the city’s efforts.

“Everyone in Memphis knows, we need this help. It’s not a secret,” said Strickland.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis says the push to fight gun violence and additional funding couldn’t have come at a better time.

