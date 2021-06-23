Memphis non-profit recognized for volunteer work aimed at fighting drug addiction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis is recognizing non-profit organizations for the work they do in the Bluff City.

A Betor Way is one of the non-profits nominated for this year’s Volunteer Memphis Awards.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl accounts for nearly 73 percent of drug overdoses in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A Betor Way aims to prevent that number from growing.

“We basically work with people that suffer with addictions that inject drugs, and predominantly fentanyl dominates that that field,” said Ron Bobal, president of A Betor Way.

The nonprofit has operated in Memphis since 2017.

“The reason that we started this organization was to remember our son that we lost due to opiate addiction,” said Bobal, “The work that we’re doing now, our goal is to keep other people’s children alive.”

Since his son’s passing, Bobal has made it his mission to help addicts in the Bluff City.

The nonprofit runs a syringe exchange program, it also distributes Narcan, and every Friday at Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks, it does Hepatitis C and HIV testing.

“We see anywhere from about 120 up to about 165 people every Friday evening,” said Bobal

A Betor Way is being recognized for the resources it provides.

“They offer them food, they offer them clothing, they offer counseling, they offer them clean needles. It is an unbelievable way to help people who are in need,” said Reggie Crenshaw, president and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis.

What makes this year’s awards unique is the fact that organizations had to make many adjustments due to the pandemic.

“We had so many restrictions upon our ability to socialize and get out in public, but we’re really, really thankful for all these organizations that continue to volunteer in spite of the pandemic,” said Crenshaw.

Bobal feels honored to be one of the organizations being recognized.

“There’s a lot of need in our town, and for what we’re doing. To have those guys be so moved to appreciate what we’re doing is wonderful,” he said.

The Leadership Memphis Awards take place Thursday, June 24.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.