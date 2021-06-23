Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Joe Biden is expected to announce a plan to help police combat the rising wave of violent crime focusing on gun violence.

Memphis could use the help after a violent 24 hours with six people shot and three of them dead. More than 100 shell casings were found by police.

“I thought it was fireworks,” said Gege Chapman.

Chapman said she soon realized it was gunfire, a lot of it on her usually quiet Oakhaven street. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, was in disbelief. He heard the gunfire at 12:30 a.m.

“[It] sounded like a war zone. I didn’t know whether to get on the floor or what,” he said.

One person in a a Dodge Caravan was found shot to death. The man crashed into a mail box and fire hydrant. A second man was taken by private car to a hospital. Police say the suspects took off in a white van.

Another shooting around 1:15 near a shopping center on South Third left one man in critical condition. People in the area said the man was on a bicycle. He had children with him. They say he had been shopping at the nearby Butcher Shop. Police say at least three women in a car shot at the man on the bicycle in front of the children. They were in a white vehicle.

On South Boxdale, a man was discovered shot. He was transported in critical condition.

On East McLemore, a woman was found shot who later died at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect is a man who was wearing light colored jeans and no shirt.

A man was shot on National. Police say the victim walked into a fire station on Chelsea asking for help. He did not survive his injuries.

Violent crime is escalating across the country and experts expect it to continue or get worse in the summer months. ATF special agent in charge, Mickey French, says the pandemic is partially to blame with the court system shut down and cases not getting processed.

“These offenders are actually put right back out on the streets to offend again,” said French.

French says the ATF will be working with Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis to curb some of the violent crime.

President Biden is expected to announce his exact plans to combat violent crime on Wednesday.

If you know anything about any violent crimes in Memphis call Crimestoppers 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.