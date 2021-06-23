Police searching for suspects who stole car parts from apartment complex
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for the suspects accused of stealing vehicle parts from a car at an apartment complex.
According to police, three suspects arrived at the Reserves at Dexter Lake’s in a a gold Suzuki Grand Vitara around 5:35 a.m. June 13.
They stole the catalytic converter off a 2005 Honda Element, police said.
No arrests have been made.
Memphis Police said this investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
