Police searching for suspects who stole car parts from apartment complex

Police searching for three men involved in auto part theft at the Reserves at Dexter Lake’s
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for the suspects accused of stealing vehicle parts from a car at an apartment complex.

According to police, three suspects arrived at the Reserves at Dexter Lake’s in a a gold Suzuki Grand Vitara around 5:35 a.m. June 13.

They stole the catalytic converter off a 2005 Honda Element, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Memphis Police said this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

