Police searching for suspects who stole car parts from apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for the suspects accused of stealing vehicle parts from a car at an apartment complex.

According to police, three suspects arrived at the Reserves at Dexter Lake’s in a a gold Suzuki Grand Vitara around 5:35 a.m. June 13.

They stole the catalytic converter off a 2005 Honda Element, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Memphis Police said this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

