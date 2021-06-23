Advertise with WMC
Police: Woman killed in late night shooting

By Amber Strong
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after a late night shooting, according to Memphis Police.

The incident happened at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday near Robin Hood Lane and Barron Ave.

One woman was found shot and was rushed to St. Francis hospital, police say.

She did not survive her injuries.

Authorities said the suspects were in a gray Dodge Avenger.

Call 901-528-CASH if you have any information on this crime.

