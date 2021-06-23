Advertise with WMC
Redbirds Nootbaar optioned to Cardinals

Memphis Redbirds logo from 2015-2016. (Source: MiLB.com)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The road between Memphis and St. Louis has not been as well traveled as usual between the Triple-A Memphis Redbrids and their major league parent Cardinals in St. Louis.

But one Redbird burned rubber up I-55.  Redbirds outfielder Lars Nootbaar is called up by the Cardinals.

It’s the first promotion to the major leagues.  Nootbaar got off to a red hot start at the plate in Memphis, hitting .329 with 5homer runs and 17 runs driven in. He had a .430 slugging percentage with the Redbirds and figured out a way to get on base in more than half his plate appearances.  

Nootbaar scheduled to start for the Cardinals tonight in Rightfield in their game at Detroit. Memphis gets Lane Thomas back from St. Louis..The Redbirds opening a series at Toledo, fall to the Mud Hens 8-4.

