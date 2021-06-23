Advertise with WMC
Health Department hosts second ‘Safety Is No Accident’ Health Fair

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is hosting a health fair aimed at promoting health throughout the community.

The second “Safety Is No Accident – Prevention is Key Health Fair” will be held at Northaven Park Friday, June 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will feature displays, interactive learning, opportunities to ask questions, resources and many giveaways for those who qualify.

There will be music, food and fun for the entire family.

“Ensuring the health and safety of communities is a core function for Public Health,” said Interim Health Director Dr. LaSonya Hall. “The Shelby County Health Department is well-equipped with valuable knowledge and information to help families access programs and services to reduce their potential risk for health problems before they develop or worsen and to be a part of building a healthier community for everyone.”

