Shelby County Health Department reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - June 23(SCHD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 26 new cases across the county Wednesday morning.

Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 40 as of Wednesday.

There are currently 313 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 99,669 cases and 1,6888 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 675,205 vaccines have been administered with 382,103 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

