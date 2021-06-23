Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Tennessee doctor pleads guilty to drug distribution resulting in death

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee physician could spend the next 20 years in federal prison after he illegally prescribed hydrocodone to a patient resulting in death.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Tennessee says, 63-year-old Thomas K. Ballard III owned and operated the Ballard Clinic where he issued illegal prescriptions without any medical purpose.

Investigators say he also engaged in sexual conduct with female patients that were abusing prescription drugs.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Ballard’s treatment records also acknowledged a pattern of drug abuse in the women who died after overdosing on hydrocodone, which he prescribed.

Ballard pleaded guilty to one count of illegal drug distribution resulting in death and will spend 20 years behind bars if the court accepts his plea.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Webb, 48, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction...
Mississippi man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to young girl
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Traffic Alert: Large crash blocks roadway in Germantown
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours

Latest News

FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
James Taylor returns to FedExForum
Mayor Jim Strickland
‘We need this help’: Mayor Strickland responds to White House announcement on anti-crime strategy
Mayor Jim Strickland
Mayor Strickland responds to White House announcement on anti-crime strategy
Torchy's Tacos
Texas-based Torchy’s Tacos opening in Memphis