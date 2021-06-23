Texas-based Torchy’s Tacos opening in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Texas-based taco restaurant made its way to the Mid-South and its opening its door and kitchen in Memphis this week.

Torchy’s Tacos, “a craft casual taco brand,” will open on Mendenhall Road Thursday morning and the restaurant is offering a special gift to the first 100 guests.

The first 100 guests in line will get a limited-edition t-shirt that will grant customers a year of free green chile queso each time it’s worn at the Memphis location.

The restaurant dining room and drive-thru hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

