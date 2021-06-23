Advertise with WMC
Train en route to Memphis derails in South Carolina

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LIBERTY, S.C. (WMC) - A train that was en route to Memphis derailed in South Carolina Wednesday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Southern Corporation, 13 rail cars on the train derailed in Liberty at approximately 1:30 p.m. The intermodal train was en route from Charlotte, North Carolina to Memphis.

No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved in the derailment.

Norfolk Southern personnel and contractors are working to coordinate cleanup and recovery efforts. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

