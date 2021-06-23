Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia eliminates Tennessee from college baseball world series

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday was it for the Tennessee Vols at the College Baseball World Series.

UT locked in a losers bracket battle with that other UT, the University of Texas, in a do-or-die match to move on to the next round.

Tennessee jumps out to a 2-nothing lead in the top of the second, but Virginia blasts a 3-run home run in the bottom half, and never trailed again as the Cavaliers double up the Vols. Final Score 8-4. Tennessee goes 0-2 at the CWS.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Webb, 48, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction...
Mississippi man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to young girl
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Traffic Alert: Large crash blocks roadway in Germantown
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours

Latest News

901 FC’s Segbers named to USL team of week
901 FC’s Segbers named to USL team of week
Memphis Redbirds logo from 2015-2016. (Source: MiLB.com)
Redbirds Nootbaar optioned to Cardinals
Bulldogs stay alive in CWS winners bracket
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
‘That’s unfair’: Brett Favre says trans women should not compete in Olympics, per report