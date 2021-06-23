Warm and muggy pattern returns to end the week and rain chances are also on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds will aid in driving warmer air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South over the next few days and bringing a more typical summer pattern to the area.

TONIGHT: Clear with a southeast wind at 5 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower or storm along with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperature in the low 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, afternoon highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm each day, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

