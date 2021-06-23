Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Warm and muggy pattern returns to end the week and rain chances are also on the rise

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds will aid in driving warmer air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South over the next few days and bringing a more typical summer pattern to the area.

TONIGHT: Clear with a southeast wind at 5 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower or storm along with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperature in the low 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, afternoon highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm each day, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Webb, 48, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction...
Mississippi man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to young girl
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Traffic Alert: Large crash blocks roadway in Germantown
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening weather forecast from WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 23, 2021
Parameters affecting weather
Breakdown: What makes wind & why is it important
Red Tide
Breakdown: What is red tide & why it is on the rise
WMC First Alert Weather
Last day of low humidity before levels rise & rain chances increase