Westbound traffic diverted on Sam Cooper Blvd. at Highland in Memphis
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Westbound traffic on Sam Cooper Boulevard at Highland is being diverted due to damage on the Highland overpass.
Drivers will need to exit and can get back onto Sam Cooper eastbound at Highland. Memphis police are advising drivers to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
The duration of the traffic diversion is currently undetermined.
