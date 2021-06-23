Advertise with WMC
Woman charged with aggravated assault and unlawful exposure

Deshawn Woods
Deshawn Woods(Memphis Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County resident Deshawn Woods has been charged for aggravated assault and unlawful exposure, according to the affidavit.

In January, Memphis Police Officers responded to an aggravated assault call. Ashley Williford says she was being followed, almost run off the road and threated by Woods and Kiresten Gray, according to the affidavit.

The following day Williford said she received several calls from unknown men asking for sexual dates. They told her that a photo of her and her phone number were posted on a porn site, according to the affidavit.

The provocative photo used on the site was on a phone that Williford gave to Woods, but she never gave anyone permission to post photos of her online, according to the affidavit.

Later in January, Gray came to the Ridgeway station and stated that Woods admitted to posting the photo on the site.

