1 critically injured in shooting near Hickory Hill Rd.
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a critical shooting near Hickory Hill Road.
Officers say a man was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspects fled the scene in a black Chevy Impala with tinted windows, according to MPD’s Twitter account.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
