1 critically injured in shooting near Hickory Hill Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a critical shooting near Hickory Hill Road.

Officers say a man was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Chevy Impala with tinted windows, according to MPD’s Twitter account.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

