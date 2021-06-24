Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

1 critically injured in shooting near Hickory Hill Rd.

((Source: Pixabay.com))
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a critical shooting near Hickory Hill Road.

Officers say a man was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Chevy Impala with tinted windows, according to MPD’s Twitter account.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Woods
Woman charged with aggravated assault and unlawful exposure
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
Bartlett family indicted
Family indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy to appear in court
Burger King shooting suspects
Affidavit: Altercation over spicy chicken leads to shooting at Memphis Burger King
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours

Latest News

Shelby County Government
Shelby County Gov. implements mental health reforms to better serve community
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 302 new cases reported Thurs.
Live at the Garden
REO Speedwagon completes Live at the Garden lineup
City Watch Alert Missing child
City Watch Alert canceled, 1-year-old girl found safe