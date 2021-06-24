1 Wilder Youth Development escapee captured, 2 others on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals captured one of the three teens that escaped Wilder Youth Development Center early Wednesday morning.

The 17-year-old escapee was captured Thursday morning in Memphis on Ridgeway Road.

Authorities say he was being held at Wilder for four counts of aggravated assault.

The other two teens, who were being held on charges including homicide, are still on the run.

The U.S. Marshals ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 901-590-6782.

