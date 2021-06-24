Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

1 Wilder Youth Development escapee captured, 2 others on the run

Neighbors concerned after teens escape Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette Co.
Neighbors concerned after teens escape Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette Co.((Source: WMC))
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals captured one of the three teens that escaped Wilder Youth Development Center early Wednesday morning.

The 17-year-old escapee was captured Thursday morning in Memphis on Ridgeway Road.

Authorities say he was being held at Wilder for four counts of aggravated assault.

The other two teens, who were being held on charges including homicide, are still on the run.

The U.S. Marshals ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 901-590-6782.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Woods
Woman charged with aggravated assault and unlawful exposure
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
Bartlett family indicted
Family indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy to appear in court
Burger King shooting suspects
Affidavit: Altercation over spicy chicken leads to shooting at Memphis Burger King
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - June 24
Shelby County Health Dept. removes 43 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths from total case count
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South
City of Memphis and YMCA provides meal packs for families
1 critically injured in shooting near Hickory Hill Rd.