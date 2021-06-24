Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Affidavit: Altercation over spicy chicken leads to shooting at Memphis Burger King

Burger King shooting suspects
Burger King shooting suspects(MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested two people accused of firing shots at a Memphis Burger King after a fight about a spicy chicken sandwich.

According to a police affidavit released overnight, Tavarus McKinney and Keonna Halliburton got into an altercation with employees at the Burger King on North Hollywood in Frayser earlier this month.

Police say the two left the restaurant and returned minutes later firing multiple shots from the road into the parking lot.

Two people were struck by the bullets.

McKinney and Haliburton are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

They face several charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
Deshawn Woods
Woman charged with aggravated assault and unlawful exposure
Bartlett family indicted
Family indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy to appear in court
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion

Latest News

BMX pro Barry Nobles hosts clinic at Shelby Farms
BMX pro Barry Nobles hosts clinic at Shelby Farms
BMX pro Barry Nobles hosts clinic at Shelby Farms
BMX pro Barry Nobles hosts clinic at Shelby Farms
Porter-Leath in Memphis in serious need of foster parents
Porter-Leath in Memphis in serious need of foster parents
Vaccine
Vaccinations will come with heart inflammation warning; Memphis pediatrician says vaccine benefits outweigh risks