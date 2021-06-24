Advertise with WMC
Blytheville, Arkansas leaders considering citizen review board

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - A small Arkansas city is considering a proposal to create a citizen review board to help hold police accountable.

Blytheville Councilman John Mayberry wants to establish the review board made up of citizens.

An ordinance was recently proposed to the Blytheville Police and Fire Committee to create the board. Mayberry’s hope is to improve the relationship between police and the community.

“Our police department would be held accountable to a lot of things and be more transparent. We need somebody else looking at stuff and say hey, we can prevent these certain things,” said Mayberry.

Police Chief Ross Thompson does not oppose the idea. The ordinance is still in discussion with the police and fire committee, but once it passes, it will go before the full council.

