BMX pro Barry Nobles hosts clinic at Shelby Farms

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A BMX pro made a stop in Shelby County Wednesday to offer up a clinic for those looking to sharpen their skills.

Barry Nobles is a BMX rider who has competed across the globe.

Nobles decided to make a stop at Shelby Farms as he was headed home back to Alabama from a competition. He says the clinic was for all ages as giving children a chance to learn is what really drives him.

“To have the chance to share my knowledge with the kids is what I live for,” said Nobles. “I can never forget that this is where it all started for me. I’ve been in BMX for over 25 years now, so to still be fortunate enough to still be out here competing and also have the time to do clinics like this and give back to those kids that did not really have the guidance. I was one of those kids in a small town in Alabama who really didn’t have the older guys to look up to.”

Nobles says for any young riders who have passion for the sport to stick with it and continue to give it all they have.

