Bottom Line: Best beard trimmers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - We think it’s time you take care of that “lockdown” beard and there’s nothing like a brand-new beard trimmer. Consumer Reports has found some great beard trimmers to help you tame those wild whiskers.

The blades are the most important part of a beard trimmer. So look for a model with strong, sharp blades made of stainless steel or titanium. The packaging should tell you.

CR recently gave a couple of dozen folks donning scruffy facial hair a beard trimmer to use and share some feedback about their experiences.

The participants didn’t like the trimmers with many small, flimsy parts, those that were a pain to clean, or those that had short battery life.

The beard trimmers the participants tended to like were fully washable, had a travel lock, and felt sturdy and durable.

Two were standout favorites: the Remington Smart Beard Trimmer MB4700 for $68 and the Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 for $55. Both scored high marks for operation, basic features, and usability.

And while YouTube beard-trimming tutorials can be useful, most of CR’s volunteers said they preferred clear, easy-to-follow instructions provided by manufacturers.

You can find out what participants thought of other beard trimmers at CR.org.

