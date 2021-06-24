Advertise with WMC
Business robbery at Covington Park

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a business robbery around 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect is a black male with a long goatee that was wearing a black hat, a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

According to Memphis Police he approached the janitor in the parking lot before forcing him inside and onto the ground before stealing the safe.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this point.

If you have any information Memphis Police are urging citizens to submit their tips through CrimeStoppers Memphis.

