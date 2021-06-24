City of Memphis and YMCA provides meal packs for families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is partnering with YMCA have partnered up again to provide meals for the children of Memphis.

Previously, the two organizations had provided snacks and dinner meals during the school year, and now YMCA will be providing breakfast and lunch options at select YMCA and Community Center locations during the summer.

The seven-day meal packs will be available for pick-up on Saturday mornings from June 26 to September 25 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

These packs are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Locations for Saturday morning pick-ups are:

Charles Powell/Westwood Community Center - 810 Western Park Dr, Memphis, TN 38109

Dave Wells Community Center - 915 Chelsea Ave, Memphis, TN 38107

Gaisman Community Center - 4221 Macon Rd, Memphis, TN 38122

Glenview Community Center - 1141 S Barksdale St, Memphis, TN 38114

Hickory Hill Community Center - 3910 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38115

Hollywood Community Center - 1560 N Hollywood St, Memphis, TN 38108

Katie Sexton Community Center - 1235 Brown Ave, Memphis, TN 38107

McFarland Community Center - 4955 Cottonwood Rd, Memphis, TN 38118

Raleigh Community Center - 3678 Powers Rd, Memphis, TN 38128

Whitehaven Community Center - Raines-Finley Park, 4318 Graceland Dr, Memphis, TN 38116

YMCA at Schilling Farms - 1185 Schilling Blvd E, Collierville, TN 38017

Ric Nuber YMCA - 5885 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38119

Millington Family YMCA - 7725 E Navy Circle, Millington, TN 38053

Cordova Family YMCA - 7950 Club Center Cove, Cordova, TN 38016

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.