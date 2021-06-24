City of Memphis and YMCA provides meal packs for families
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is partnering with YMCA have partnered up again to provide meals for the children of Memphis.
Previously, the two organizations had provided snacks and dinner meals during the school year, and now YMCA will be providing breakfast and lunch options at select YMCA and Community Center locations during the summer.
The seven-day meal packs will be available for pick-up on Saturday mornings from June 26 to September 25 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
These packs are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Locations for Saturday morning pick-ups are:
- Charles Powell/Westwood Community Center - 810 Western Park Dr, Memphis, TN 38109
- Dave Wells Community Center - 915 Chelsea Ave, Memphis, TN 38107
- Gaisman Community Center - 4221 Macon Rd, Memphis, TN 38122
- Glenview Community Center - 1141 S Barksdale St, Memphis, TN 38114
- Hickory Hill Community Center - 3910 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38115
- Hollywood Community Center - 1560 N Hollywood St, Memphis, TN 38108
- Katie Sexton Community Center - 1235 Brown Ave, Memphis, TN 38107
- McFarland Community Center - 4955 Cottonwood Rd, Memphis, TN 38118
- Raleigh Community Center - 3678 Powers Rd, Memphis, TN 38128
- Whitehaven Community Center - Raines-Finley Park, 4318 Graceland Dr, Memphis, TN 38116
- YMCA at Schilling Farms - 1185 Schilling Blvd E, Collierville, TN 38017
- Ric Nuber YMCA - 5885 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38119
- Millington Family YMCA - 7725 E Navy Circle, Millington, TN 38053
- Cordova Family YMCA - 7950 Club Center Cove, Cordova, TN 38016
