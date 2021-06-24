Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

City of Memphis and YMCA provides meal packs for families

YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South
YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is partnering with YMCA have partnered up again to provide meals for the children of Memphis.

Previously, the two organizations had provided snacks and dinner meals during the school year, and now YMCA will be providing breakfast and lunch options at select YMCA and Community Center locations during the summer.

The seven-day meal packs will be available for pick-up on Saturday mornings from June 26 to September 25 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

These packs are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Locations for Saturday morning pick-ups are:

  • Charles Powell/Westwood Community Center - 810 Western Park Dr, Memphis, TN 38109
  • Dave Wells Community Center - 915 Chelsea Ave, Memphis, TN 38107
  • Gaisman Community Center - 4221 Macon Rd, Memphis, TN 38122
  • Glenview Community Center - 1141 S Barksdale St, Memphis, TN 38114
  • Hickory Hill Community Center - 3910 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38115
  • Hollywood Community Center - 1560 N Hollywood St, Memphis, TN 38108
  • Katie Sexton Community Center - 1235 Brown Ave, Memphis, TN 38107
  • McFarland Community Center - 4955 Cottonwood Rd, Memphis, TN 38118
  • Raleigh Community Center - 3678 Powers Rd, Memphis, TN 38128
  • Whitehaven Community Center - Raines-Finley Park, 4318 Graceland Dr, Memphis, TN 38116
  • YMCA at Schilling Farms - 1185 Schilling Blvd E, Collierville, TN 38017
  • Ric Nuber YMCA - 5885 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38119
  • Millington Family YMCA - 7725 E Navy Circle, Millington, TN 38053
  • Cordova Family YMCA - 7950 Club Center Cove, Cordova, TN 38016

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Woods
Woman charged with aggravated assault and unlawful exposure
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
Bartlett family indicted
Family indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy to appear in court
Burger King shooting suspects
Affidavit: Altercation over spicy chicken leads to shooting at Memphis Burger King
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours

Latest News

Shelby County Government
Shelby County Gov. implements mental health reforms to better serve community
BMX pro Barry Nobles hosts clinic at Shelby Farms
BMX pro Barry Nobles hosts clinic at Shelby Farms
Blytheville, Arkansas leaders considering citizen review board
Blytheville, Arkansas leaders considering citizen review board
Blytheville, Arkansas leaders considering citizen review board
Blytheville, AR leaders consider citizen review board