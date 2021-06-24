Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

City Watch Alert: One-year-old girl reported missing in Memphis

City Watch Alert Missing child
City Watch Alert Missing child(Memphis Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mother of one-year-old Kaliyah Dishman has reported her missing as of Wednesday at 12:42 p.m.

Dishman was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a unicorn, a multicolor tutu and black shoes with her hair in a pony tail.

According to the alert, Dishman’s mother last saw her daughter before she was taken by her father, Shaun Spragling.

The suspect is a 5′11″ black male that was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt and blue jean shorts.

If you have any information about the missing child contact Memphis Police Depart.

WMC Action News 5 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Webb, 48, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction...
Mississippi man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to young girl
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours
Traffic Alert: Large crash blocks roadway in Germantown

Latest News

Summer camps back open
City of Memphis free summer camp is back!
Midsouth Delta Variant
Health Experts Say Rise in COVID-19 Delta Variant Behind Increase in Cases in Arkansas
Shelby McEwen
Abbeville’s Shelby McEwen hopes to punch ticket to first Olympics in men’s high jump
Inmates with cell phones
Inmates w phones felony