City Watch Alert: One-year-old girl reported missing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mother of one-year-old Kaliyah Dishman has reported her missing as of Wednesday at 12:42 p.m.

Dishman was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a unicorn, a multicolor tutu and black shoes with her hair in a pony tail.

According to the alert, Dishman’s mother last saw her daughter before she was taken by her father, Shaun Spragling.

The suspect is a 5′11″ black male that was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt and blue jean shorts.

If you have any information about the missing child contact Memphis Police Depart.

WMC Action News 5 will provide updates as they become available.

