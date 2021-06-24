DeSoto County man charged with sale of fentanyl

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A DeSoto County man was arrested following an investigation related to the sale of fentanyl.

James Thompson was arrested June 15 and is charged with three counts of sale of fentanyl.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Health, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Southaven Narcotics Unit purchased approximately 32 grams of synthetic fentanyl from Thompson.

Thompson was transported to the DeSoto County Detention Center where he received a $150,000 bond.

