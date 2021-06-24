Advertise with WMC
DeSoto County man charged with sale of fentanyl

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A DeSoto County man was arrested following an investigation related to the sale of fentanyl.

James Thompson was arrested June 15 and is charged with three counts of sale of fentanyl.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Health, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Southaven Narcotics Unit purchased approximately 32 grams of synthetic fentanyl from Thompson.

Thompson was transported to the DeSoto County Detention Center where he received a $150,000 bond.

