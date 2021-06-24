East Tenn. authorities searching for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are searching for a missing teen last seen June 22.

According to Crime Stoppers, Malayia Wrancher, 15, was last seen “happily watching basketball on TV at 11:30 pm on 6/22. Then at 6:30 am on 6/23 she was discovered missing.”

Authorities said Wrancher may be at Tyson State Park or any skateboarding park. If you have seen her or know where she may be, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers online or on the P3 TIPS app.

