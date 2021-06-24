Former Lausanne star starring for suns in NBA Playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the topic of Memphis hoopers, how about Cam Payne.

The former Lausanne Lynx showing out in the NBA Playoffs for the Phoenix Suns. Payne running the point while Veteran All-Star Chris Paul is out for COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

In game two of the West Finals vs the Clippers Tuesday night, Payne puts up crazy numbers -- 29 points, nine assists, two steals, two blocks and no turnovers while shooting 50% from the floor.

Payne, a lottery pick out of Murray State in 2015, has had struggles making it in the NBA. He was waived by the Chicago Bulls, signed multiple 10-day contracts and played overseas. Now, he’s found his rhythm in Phoenix, a big part of the Sun’s 104-103 win last night.

“Just trying to hold it down till C gets back. If it means me scoring, my only thing is no turnovers. That’s my only thing I’m trying to keep that same identity as the point guard, I just try to go out there hold it down for C, play my game and live with the result,” said Payne.

The Suns are blazing right now on a 9-game win streak in the postseason.

DeAndre Ayton’s last-second dunk off the perfect inbound from Jae Crowder for the game two winner.

