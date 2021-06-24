GoFundMe set up for Mid-South boy injured on roller coaster in Missouri

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Mid-South boy who was injured on a roller coaster in Branson, Missouri.

The accident happened Sunday.

The fund for 11-year-old Aalondo Perry of Memphis, Tennessee was created by Javier Bailey. According to the GoFundMe page, Perry was pinned under the roller coaster and sustained severe injuries to his arms and legs.

So far, the fund has reached 2,500 of its 100,000 goal. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.