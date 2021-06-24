Advertise with WMC
Heating up and rising rain chances through the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a clear and mild morning with temperatures in the 60s, but there will be more clouds this afternoon. Even with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures will still end up in the lower 90s. Due to the higher heat and humidity, a few pop-up storms will be possible this afternoon. It will be dry and partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 91 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be hot and humid tomorrow with sunshine and a breezy southeast wind up to 15 mph. A pop-up shower will be possible on Friday afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s Friday night.

WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and humid. There could be an isolated shower on Saturday, but many areas will avoid the rain. However, there will be a higher chance for rain on Sunday with several scattered showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for rain on Monday and some rain may linger into Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity at the start of next week.

