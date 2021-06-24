Isolated showers through Friday, with slightly better chances this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Due to the higher heat and humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s to the low 100s. A few pop-up storms will be possible this afternoon. It will be dry and partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 91 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be hot and humid tomorrow with sunshine and a breezy southeast wind up to 15 mph. A pop-up shower will be possible on Friday afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s Friday night.

WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and humid. There could be an isolated shower on Saturday, but many areas will avoid the rain. However, there will be a higher chance for rain on Sunday with several scattered showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for rain on Monday and some rain may linger into Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity at the start of next week.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is watching 2 areas in the Atlantic with low to medium chances for development.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

